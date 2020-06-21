1912 West Montrose

Amenities

Features: Hardwood floors C/A SS appliances with dishwasher Enclosed back porch In-unit W/D Cats welcome Great location 2 blocks to Montrose brown line, walk to all the hotspots on Lincoln and Damen!! For the quickest response please text. Being prepared can make all the difference in this fast paced market so please come prepared with government issued ID, proof of income and the necessary funds. Remember occupied apartments require 24 hour notice to show. I am here to help so text now and let me take the stress of apartment hunting off your shoulders. 1 block to train, .5 block to Starbucks, lots of restaurants nearby



Terms: One year lease