All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1912 West Montrose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1912 West Montrose
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:11 PM

1912 West Montrose

1912 West Montrose Avenue · (312) 725-8217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1912 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Features: Hardwood floors C/A SS appliances with dishwasher Enclosed back porch In-unit W/D Cats welcome Great location 2 blocks to Montrose brown line, walk to all the hotspots on Lincoln and Damen!! For the quickest response please text. Being prepared can make all the difference in this fast paced market so please come prepared with government issued ID, proof of income and the necessary funds. Remember occupied apartments require 24 hour notice to show. I am here to help so text now and let me take the stress of apartment hunting off your shoulders. 1 block to train, .5 block to Starbucks, lots of restaurants nearby

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 West Montrose have any available units?
1912 West Montrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1912 West Montrose currently offering any rent specials?
1912 West Montrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 West Montrose pet-friendly?
No, 1912 West Montrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1912 West Montrose offer parking?
No, 1912 West Montrose does not offer parking.
Does 1912 West Montrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 West Montrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 West Montrose have a pool?
No, 1912 West Montrose does not have a pool.
Does 1912 West Montrose have accessible units?
No, 1912 West Montrose does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 West Montrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 West Montrose has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 West Montrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 West Montrose does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1912 West Montrose?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Astor House
1340 N Astor St
Chicago, IL 60610
2229-35 W Wilson
2229 West Wilson Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity