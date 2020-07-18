Amenities
1 Bedroom in North Center - Property Id: 218108
1911 W Larchmont Avenue
**AVAILABLE: 09/01/2020**
Monthly Utility fee: $52 - covers heat, water, trash and sewage
*Near CTA (Brown Line)
*Lincoln\Irving district
Description:
Huge 1bd in the WrigleyVille area:
LOCATION: WRIGLEY
BEDS: 1 BATHS: 1
AVAILABLE DATE: NOW
PET POLICY:
CATS OK PARKING: STREET
LAUNDRY: IN BUILDING
24 Hours Emergency Service, Digital Cable, Full-time Janitor, Hardwood Floor, Heat included, Plenty Closets, Laundry On-site, Living Room, Maintenance on Site, Mini Blinds,
Public Transportation,
Refrigerator/Stove,
Secured Entry,
Steam Radiator Heat
Lx Realty Sunny spacious one bedroom located on quiet tree lined street. Oak kitchen with dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, mini blinds, newer replacement windows and MORE! Owner managed and maintained. MOVE IN FEE: $300 CREDIT CHECK FEE: $60 PER APPLICANT/CO-SIGNER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1911-w-larchmont-ave-chicago-il/218108
No Dogs Allowed
