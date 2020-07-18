Amenities

1 Bedroom in North Center - Property Id: 218108



1911 W Larchmont Avenue



**AVAILABLE: 09/01/2020**



Monthly Utility fee: $52 - covers heat, water, trash and sewage

*Near CTA (Brown Line)

*Lincoln\Irving district



Huge 1bd in the WrigleyVille area:

BEDS: 1 BATHS: 1

CATS OK PARKING: STREET

LAUNDRY: IN BUILDING

24 Hours Emergency Service, Digital Cable, Full-time Janitor, Hardwood Floor, Heat included, Plenty Closets, Laundry On-site, Living Room, Maintenance on Site, Mini Blinds,

Public Transportation,

Refrigerator/Stove,

Secured Entry,

Steam Radiator Heat

Lx Realty Sunny spacious one bedroom located on quiet tree lined street. Oak kitchen with dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, mini blinds, newer replacement windows and MORE! Owner managed and maintained. MOVE IN FEE: $300 CREDIT CHECK FEE: $60 PER APPLICANT/CO-SIGNER

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1911-w-larchmont-ave-chicago-il/218108

No Dogs Allowed



