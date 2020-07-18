All apartments in Chicago
1911 W Larchmont Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1911 W Larchmont Ave

1911 West Larchmont Avenue · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1911 West Larchmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bedroom in North Center - Property Id: 218108

1911 W Larchmont Avenue

**AVAILABLE: 09/01/2020**

Monthly Utility fee: $52 - covers heat, water, trash and sewage
*Near CTA (Brown Line)
*Lincoln\Irving district

Description:
Huge 1bd in the WrigleyVille area:
LOCATION: WRIGLEY
BEDS: 1 BATHS: 1
AVAILABLE DATE: NOW
PET POLICY:
CATS OK PARKING: STREET
LAUNDRY: IN BUILDING
24 Hours Emergency Service, Digital Cable, Full-time Janitor, Hardwood Floor, Heat included, Plenty Closets, Laundry On-site, Living Room, Maintenance on Site, Mini Blinds,
Public Transportation,
Refrigerator/Stove,
Secured Entry,
Steam Radiator Heat
Lx Realty Sunny spacious one bedroom located on quiet tree lined street. Oak kitchen with dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, mini blinds, newer replacement windows and MORE! Owner managed and maintained. MOVE IN FEE: $300 CREDIT CHECK FEE: $60 PER APPLICANT/CO-SIGNER Amenities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1911-w-larchmont-ave-chicago-il/218108
Property Id 218108

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5969113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 W Larchmont Ave have any available units?
1911 W Larchmont Ave has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 W Larchmont Ave have?
Some of 1911 W Larchmont Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 W Larchmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1911 W Larchmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 W Larchmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 W Larchmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1911 W Larchmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1911 W Larchmont Ave offers parking.
Does 1911 W Larchmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 W Larchmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 W Larchmont Ave have a pool?
No, 1911 W Larchmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1911 W Larchmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1911 W Larchmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 W Larchmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 W Larchmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
