Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1900 North Milwaukee Avenue

1900 North Milwaukee Avenue · (310) 849-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$2,833

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1900 North Milwaukee Avenue Apt #609, Chicago, IL 60647 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Large dogs allowed. Special price concession for you to have the best apartment of all your friends! This well layed out 2BR/2BA offers you the luxury of floor-to-ceiling windows and lofty floor plan that makes you feel inspired and upbeat as we all find new ways to remain safe at home. Priced to lease, this Bucktown beauty is ready for you to move in and enjoy! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582658 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue have any available units?
1900 North Milwaukee Avenue has a unit available for $2,833 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1900 North Milwaukee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue offer parking?
No, 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue have a pool?
No, 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
