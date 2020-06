Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2BR/2BA Garden Apartment in Logan Square--MUST SEE!

GARDEN UNIT, LOCATED A FEW STEPS UNDER STREET LEVEL SPACIOUS UNIT WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPS AND GRANITE COUNTERS BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE NEW CARPET MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH LAUNDRY IN UNIT CENTRAL HVAC 1 OUTDOOR PARKING SPACE INCLUDED PETS OK, MUST BE APPROVED, FEE AND RENT APPLIES *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.