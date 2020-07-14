1850 W Dickens Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous, Bucktown Gut Rehabbed 2Bedroom/2Bathroom - Property Id: 266484



Wonderful, high end unit features loads of natural light, stunning kitchen, beautiful flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and so much more! Be the first to live in this terrific apartment!

beautiful new kitchen and baths

-great open kitchen and Livingroom

-stainless steel appliances and stone countertops

-dishwasher

-laundry in unit

-central A/C

-pets allowed



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266484

Property Id 266484



(RLNE5907906)