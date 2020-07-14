1850 W Dickens Ave

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous, Bucktown Gut Rehabbed 2Bedroom/2Bathroom - Property Id: 266484
Wonderful, high end unit features loads of natural light, stunning kitchen, beautiful flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and so much more! Be the first to live in this terrific apartment!
beautiful new kitchen and baths
-great open kitchen and Livingroom
-stainless steel appliances and stone countertops
-dishwasher
-laundry in unit
-central A/C
-pets allowed
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
