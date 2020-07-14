All apartments in Chicago
1850 W Dickens Ave

1850 West Dickens Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

1850 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2150 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous, Bucktown Gut Rehabbed 2Bedroom/2Bathroom - Property Id: 266484

Wonderful, high end unit features loads of natural light, stunning kitchen, beautiful flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and so much more! Be the first to live in this terrific apartment!
beautiful new kitchen and baths
-great open kitchen and Livingroom
-stainless steel appliances and stone countertops
-dishwasher
-laundry in unit
-central A/C
-pets allowed

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266484
Property Id 266484

(RLNE5907906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 W Dickens Ave have any available units?
1850 W Dickens Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 W Dickens Ave have?
Some of 1850 W Dickens Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 W Dickens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1850 W Dickens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 W Dickens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 W Dickens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1850 W Dickens Ave offer parking?
No, 1850 W Dickens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1850 W Dickens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 W Dickens Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 W Dickens Ave have a pool?
No, 1850 W Dickens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1850 W Dickens Ave have accessible units?
No, 1850 W Dickens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 W Dickens Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 W Dickens Ave has units with dishwashers.
