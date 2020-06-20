All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1837 South Canalport Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:27 PM

1837 South Canalport Avenue

1837 South Canalport Avenue · (312) 330-3730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1837 South Canalport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Lower West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
HUGE 3 Bed Luxury Duplexes - luxury abounds here. New construction Sheen. Views. Location. Luxury and affordability. These 3 beds Oversized Jumbo Bright Upgraded Homes sit in the middle of River's Edge staring at the city's tall Beauty. Walk to South Loop but get 30 % more for your money! Also walk to Metra, Red, Orange line. Bike to Roosevelt Corridor (Whole foods, Icon theatre etc), bike to loop! and if you now work from home there is enough space ! Drive in a minute To I90/94, I55. Pilsen to the west. New Radius Music Venue blocks to the South. Outdoor spaces to sun bathe and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 South Canalport Avenue have any available units?
1837 South Canalport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 South Canalport Avenue have?
Some of 1837 South Canalport Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 South Canalport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1837 South Canalport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 South Canalport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1837 South Canalport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1837 South Canalport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1837 South Canalport Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1837 South Canalport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 South Canalport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 South Canalport Avenue have a pool?
No, 1837 South Canalport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1837 South Canalport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1837 South Canalport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 South Canalport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 South Canalport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
