1836 W Warner
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:27 PM

1836 W Warner

1836 West Warner Avenue · (312) 300-1420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1836 West Warner Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 4bd/2ba (duplex down) in North Center.

Apartment is spacious with over 1800 square feet, laundry in-unit, heat included, and outdoor space. This unit is 3 blocks from the Irving Park El station, which is perfect for those needing a short commute to work and school.

For those who love natural lighting, the living room is the place to be as it has many windows to let in the sunlight light. Included in this space is also a dining room in addition to a eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry. Kitchen also includes a dishwasher and a microwave. There is also assigned storage in the basement, and additional storage available on the back porch.

2 Window A/C units are provided by the owner.
Parking is an additional $100 per spot.

This unit will not last long! Feel free to reach out today!

Asking $2700/month. Ask about our 1 month free offer! Landlord is currently offering the 2nd month free on a 12-18 month lease!

 

 

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 W Warner have any available units?
1836 W Warner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 W Warner have?
Some of 1836 W Warner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 W Warner currently offering any rent specials?
1836 W Warner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 W Warner pet-friendly?
No, 1836 W Warner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1836 W Warner offer parking?
Yes, 1836 W Warner offers parking.
Does 1836 W Warner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1836 W Warner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 W Warner have a pool?
No, 1836 W Warner does not have a pool.
Does 1836 W Warner have accessible units?
No, 1836 W Warner does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 W Warner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 W Warner has units with dishwashers.
