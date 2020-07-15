1836 W Warner

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming 4bd/2ba (duplex down) in North Center.



Apartment is spacious with over 1800 square feet, laundry in-unit, heat included, and outdoor space. This unit is 3 blocks from the Irving Park El station, which is perfect for those needing a short commute to work and school.



For those who love natural lighting, the living room is the place to be as it has many windows to let in the sunlight light. Included in this space is also a dining room in addition to a eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry. Kitchen also includes a dishwasher and a microwave. There is also assigned storage in the basement, and additional storage available on the back porch.



2 Window A/C units are provided by the owner.

Parking is an additional $100 per spot.



This unit will not last long! Feel free to reach out today!



Asking $2700/month. Ask about our 1 month free offer! Landlord is currently offering the 2nd month free on a 12-18 month lease!







