Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

1834 North Humboldt Boulevard

1834 North Humboldt Boulevard · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1834 North Humboldt Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Gorgeous sun-drenched, updated vintage apartment. Beautifully rehabbed and freshly painted 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with new floors throughout. Spacious wonderful kitchen with newer counter-tops and a full-size dishwasher. The building is located 8 blocks from the California Blue Line CTA station and 100 yards from the 606 trail for easy commuting to other parts of the city. Building amenities at these pet-friendly apartments include free WiFi, bike storage, on-site laundry center, controlled access entry, easy street parking, and a lovely maintained courtyard. Utilities included in rent are water, trash, heat and WIFI. Close to ALL you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard have any available units?
1834 North Humboldt Boulevard has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard have?
Some of 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1834 North Humboldt Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 North Humboldt Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
