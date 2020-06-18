1834 North Humboldt Boulevard

Amenities

Gorgeous sun-drenched, updated vintage apartment. Beautifully rehabbed and freshly painted 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with new floors throughout. Spacious wonderful kitchen with newer counter-tops and a full-size dishwasher. The building is located 8 blocks from the California Blue Line CTA station and 100 yards from the 606 trail for easy commuting to other parts of the city. Building amenities at these pet-friendly apartments include free WiFi, bike storage, on-site laundry center, controlled access entry, easy street parking, and a lovely maintained courtyard. Utilities included in rent are water, trash, heat and WIFI. Close to ALL you need!