1812 West Cortland

Amenities
Rarely Available 1B/1B Recent Gut Rehab in Bucktown! (1812 Cortland) Available 7/1 or 8/1 (Flexible) Features: First Floor Unit (NOT ground level) New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Quartz Counters Hardwood Floors Central Heat and Air Video Buzzer Intercom System Large Deck Shared Backyard High Ceilings Laundry in Unit Great Natural Light Spacious Living Room Large Bedroom (will accommodate queen or king bed) Neighborhood: Located on a quiet, residential street Very easy highway access @ Armitage Walking distance to Metra station @ Armitage Short walk to 606 trail, parks, restaurants, shopping No Security Deposit, Small Move in Fee Only Pet Friendly (no restrictions) Professionally Managed Building Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917
Terms: One year lease