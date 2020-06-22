1812 West Cortland

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rarely Available 1B/1B Recent Gut Rehab in Bucktown! (1812 Cortland) Available 7/1 or 8/1 (Flexible) Features: First Floor Unit (NOT ground level) New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Quartz Counters Hardwood Floors Central Heat and Air Video Buzzer Intercom System Large Deck Shared Backyard High Ceilings Laundry in Unit Great Natural Light Spacious Living Room Large Bedroom (will accommodate queen or king bed) Neighborhood: Located on a quiet, residential street Very easy highway access @ Armitage Walking distance to Metra station @ Armitage Short walk to 606 trail, parks, restaurants, shopping No Security Deposit, Small Move in Fee Only Pet Friendly (no restrictions) Professionally Managed Building Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917



Terms: One year lease