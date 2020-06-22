All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1812 West Cortland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1812 West Cortland
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

1812 West Cortland

1812 West Cortland Street · (630) 338-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1812 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rarely Available 1B/1B Recent Gut Rehab in Bucktown! (1812 Cortland) Available 7/1 or 8/1 (Flexible) Features: First Floor Unit (NOT ground level) New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Quartz Counters Hardwood Floors Central Heat and Air Video Buzzer Intercom System Large Deck Shared Backyard High Ceilings Laundry in Unit Great Natural Light Spacious Living Room Large Bedroom (will accommodate queen or king bed) Neighborhood: Located on a quiet, residential street Very easy highway access @ Armitage Walking distance to Metra station @ Armitage Short walk to 606 trail, parks, restaurants, shopping No Security Deposit, Small Move in Fee Only Pet Friendly (no restrictions) Professionally Managed Building Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 West Cortland have any available units?
1812 West Cortland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 West Cortland have?
Some of 1812 West Cortland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 West Cortland currently offering any rent specials?
1812 West Cortland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 West Cortland pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 West Cortland is pet friendly.
Does 1812 West Cortland offer parking?
No, 1812 West Cortland does not offer parking.
Does 1812 West Cortland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 West Cortland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 West Cortland have a pool?
No, 1812 West Cortland does not have a pool.
Does 1812 West Cortland have accessible units?
No, 1812 West Cortland does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 West Cortland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 West Cortland has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1812 West Cortland?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3818 N Sheffield Ave
3818 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
429-431 W Roscoe St
429 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
7317 S Chappel
7317 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
EMME
165 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
2741 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2741 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity