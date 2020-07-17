All apartments in Chicago
1755 East 55th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:23 PM

1755 East 55th Street

1755 East 55th Street · (773) 667-1000
Location

1755 East 55th Street, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Welcome to the Parkshore: This spacious, high floor co-op, in an elegant pre-war building, is flooded with southern light and graced with a winding balcony that overlooks a beautifully landscaped yard. There are hardwood floors, curved walls, separate living room and dining room, large bedrooms and ample, deep closets. Partial lake view from the kitchen. The Parkshore has 24 x 7 door staff, on site engineer, exercise room, laundry room, garden, guest room and bicycle storage. Scenic and walkable location across from Promontory Point/Burnham Park and the U of C campus bus stop, and three blocks to the Metra and the Hyde Park Shopping Center (Walgreen, Trader Joe's and restaurants). Rent includes heat and cooking gas. Nearby monthly parking may be available at 55th St. & South Shore Drive. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 East 55th Street have any available units?
1755 East 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 East 55th Street have?
Some of 1755 East 55th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1755 East 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1755 East 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1755 East 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1755 East 55th Street offers parking.
Does 1755 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 1755 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1755 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 1755 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
