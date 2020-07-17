1755 East 55th Street

Amenities

Welcome to the Parkshore: This spacious, high floor co-op, in an elegant pre-war building, is flooded with southern light and graced with a winding balcony that overlooks a beautifully landscaped yard. There are hardwood floors, curved walls, separate living room and dining room, large bedrooms and ample, deep closets. Partial lake view from the kitchen. The Parkshore has 24 x 7 door staff, on site engineer, exercise room, laundry room, garden, guest room and bicycle storage. Scenic and walkable location across from Promontory Point/Burnham Park and the U of C campus bus stop, and three blocks to the Metra and the Hyde Park Shopping Center (Walgreen, Trader Joe's and restaurants). Rent includes heat and cooking gas. Nearby monthly parking may be available at 55th St. & South Shore Drive. Sorry, no pets.