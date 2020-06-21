All apartments in Chicago
1753 West Chicago Avenue
1753 West Chicago Avenue

1753 West Chicago Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1389778
1753 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
parking
garage
Stunning 4Bed/2Bath Near All the Action!
Drop dead gorgeous four bedroom two bathroom gut rehab features hardwood floors throughout, central air, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, newer appliances, gas fireplace, Jacuzzi, in-unit laundry, spacious deck, garage parking included & more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! In the heart of bustling Chicago Avenue, short walk to Mariano's, shops, cafes, nightlife and transportation!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1753 West Chicago Avenue have any available units?
1753 West Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 West Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 1753 West Chicago Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 West Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1753 West Chicago Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 West Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1753 West Chicago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1753 West Chicago Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1753 West Chicago Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1753 West Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 West Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 West Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 1753 West Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1753 West Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1753 West Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 West Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 West Chicago Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
