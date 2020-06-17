1743 North Ave.

Amenities

Stunning and upgraded two bedroom, two bath new construction walkup in Bucktown features central air, hardwood floors, fully equipped gourmet island kitchen with granite countertops and top of the line stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, dishwasher, fridge, queen and king size bedrooms, good closet space, laundry in unit, upgraded bathrooms with Jacuzzi, open living and dining rooms, gas fireplace, deck, parking included, short walk to the Blue Line and everything that is happening in Bucktown and Wicker Park! Cats OK, no dogs, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease