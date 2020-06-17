All apartments in Chicago
1743 North Ave.

1743 West North Avenue · (773) 938-0036
Location

1743 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Stunning and upgraded two bedroom, two bath new construction walkup in Bucktown features central air, hardwood floors, fully equipped gourmet island kitchen with granite countertops and top of the line stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, dishwasher, fridge, queen and king size bedrooms, good closet space, laundry in unit, upgraded bathrooms with Jacuzzi, open living and dining rooms, gas fireplace, deck, parking included, short walk to the Blue Line and everything that is happening in Bucktown and Wicker Park! Cats OK, no dogs, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 North Ave. have any available units?
1743 North Ave. has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 North Ave. have?
Some of 1743 North Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 North Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1743 North Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 North Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 North Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1743 North Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1743 North Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1743 North Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1743 North Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 North Ave. have a pool?
No, 1743 North Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1743 North Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1743 North Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 North Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1743 North Ave. has units with dishwashers.
