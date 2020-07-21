All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:46 PM

1736 West Newport Avenue

1736 West Newport Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2092148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1736 West Newport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION, STEPS TO BROWN LINE, 2 BEDROOM IN ROSCOE!
Updated 2 bedroom available in Roscoe Village/North Center area. Located just steps from the Paulina Brown Line train. This spacious apartment features large open living room, dining room and kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Located just steps to great restaurants, nightlife and shopping. No security deposit, just a $325 non-refundable move in fee. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 West Newport Avenue have any available units?
1736 West Newport Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1736 West Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1736 West Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 West Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 West Newport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1736 West Newport Avenue offer parking?
No, 1736 West Newport Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1736 West Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 West Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 West Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 1736 West Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1736 West Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1736 West Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 West Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 West Newport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 West Newport Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 West Newport Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
