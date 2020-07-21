1736 West Newport Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

GREAT LOCATION, STEPS TO BROWN LINE, 2 BEDROOM IN ROSCOE!

Updated 2 bedroom available in Roscoe Village/North Center area. Located just steps from the Paulina Brown Line train. This spacious apartment features large open living room, dining room and kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Located just steps to great restaurants, nightlife and shopping. No security deposit, just a $325 non-refundable move in fee. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578

Contact us to schedule a showing.