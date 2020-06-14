1734 W Roscoe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Full floors! The kitchen is stunning with island and new SS GE appliances and marble counters with 42" cabinets. Wet bar with bar refrigerator.



There is free washer and dryer that is only for this apartment. Tons of storage. Huge Master Bed and Bath with Jacuzzi! Very Large Office - can fit queen size bed in!



Large living room, new paint job, new carpeting, and new oak flooring. Private Deck for house with tons of seating outside. Garage spot included!



Enclosed are links into a virtual walkthrough. Please excuse my amateur filming ability.



https://youtu.be/1oPxsiVPh3g - Top floor



https://youtu.be/c3LZf_5Jqx8 - Bottom floor



Current tenants lease is up end of June and we are going to spend July painting the apartment, refinish floors, new carpet in basement, and new tile in downstairs bathroom.



New windows and recessed lightening throughout apartment.



Very large bedrooms with large closets in each bedroom. There is C/A throughout.



Right next to downtown Roscoe Village, very close to Southport Corridor, Lakeview, half a block from the Brown Line EL, . Nice, safe, quiet tree lined street!. Grocery Store only a few blocks away. Close to great restaurants and shops.



Too good to miss! Take a look before it is gone. Available August 1st!!



Text or email Carl at 773 848-1926



Roscoe Village

Southport

Wrigleyville

4 bedrooms

August 1

Ravenswood

Paulina Brown Line

Downtown Roscoe Village

Lakeview

North Side

North Center

8/1/2020