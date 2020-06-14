All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:05 AM

1734 W Roscoe

1734 West Roscoe Street · (773) 848-1926
Location

1734 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Full floors! The kitchen is stunning with island and new SS GE appliances and marble counters with 42" cabinets. Wet bar with bar refrigerator.

There is free washer and dryer that is only for this apartment. Tons of storage. Huge Master Bed and Bath with Jacuzzi! Very Large Office - can fit queen size bed in!

Large living room, new paint job, new carpeting, and new oak flooring. Private Deck for house with tons of seating outside. Garage spot included!

Enclosed are links into a virtual walkthrough. Please excuse my amateur filming ability.

https://youtu.be/1oPxsiVPh3g - Top floor

https://youtu.be/c3LZf_5Jqx8 - Bottom floor

Current tenants lease is up end of June and we are going to spend July painting the apartment, refinish floors, new carpet in basement, and new tile in downstairs bathroom.

New windows and recessed lightening throughout apartment.

Very large bedrooms with large closets in each bedroom. There is C/A throughout.

Right next to downtown Roscoe Village, very close to Southport Corridor, Lakeview, half a block from the Brown Line EL, . Nice, safe, quiet tree lined street!. Grocery Store only a few blocks away. Close to great restaurants and shops.

Too good to miss! Take a look before it is gone. Available August 1st!!

Text or email Carl at 773 848-1926

Roscoe Village
Southport
Wrigleyville
4 bedrooms
August 1
Ravenswood
Paulina Brown Line
Downtown Roscoe Village
Lakeview
North Side
North Center
8/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 W Roscoe have any available units?
1734 W Roscoe has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 W Roscoe have?
Some of 1734 W Roscoe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 W Roscoe currently offering any rent specials?
1734 W Roscoe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 W Roscoe pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 W Roscoe is pet friendly.
Does 1734 W Roscoe offer parking?
Yes, 1734 W Roscoe does offer parking.
Does 1734 W Roscoe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 W Roscoe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 W Roscoe have a pool?
No, 1734 W Roscoe does not have a pool.
Does 1734 W Roscoe have accessible units?
No, 1734 W Roscoe does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 W Roscoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 W Roscoe has units with dishwashers.
