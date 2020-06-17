1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities

MAGNIFICENT Unobstructed Lake Michigan & City's Downtown Skyline from this Nicely UPGRADED 2BR Concrete loft! Cannot stop enjoying that view! Private spacious balcony! 10 ft floor to ceiling windows leads your eyes to the spectacular views & bring-in plenty of natural light! Open Kitchen features high-end cabinets w/granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Hardwood throughout living areas. Washer & Dryer in unit! Granite BTHs. Good size 2BR & Closet space. *Parking space in Heated Indoor garage is available for $200/mo! ** Great Secure building /24-hours door staff, On-site management & building Engineer. Access to the 18th street pedestrian bridge! ** Central South Loop location. Easy transportation to everywhere & easy access to all highways. Walk to Loop, Mariano's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Jewel, Target, to Museums, Grant Park, Lakefront, Schools & Soldier Field. Great price! Available now.