1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue

1720 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 498-7798
Location

1720 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MAGNIFICENT Unobstructed Lake Michigan & City's Downtown Skyline from this Nicely UPGRADED 2BR Concrete loft! Cannot stop enjoying that view! Private spacious balcony! 10 ft floor to ceiling windows leads your eyes to the spectacular views & bring-in plenty of natural light! Open Kitchen features high-end cabinets w/granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Hardwood throughout living areas. Washer & Dryer in unit! Granite BTHs. Good size 2BR & Closet space. *Parking space in Heated Indoor garage is available for $200/mo! ** Great Secure building /24-hours door staff, On-site management & building Engineer. Access to the 18th street pedestrian bridge! ** Central South Loop location. Easy transportation to everywhere & easy access to all highways. Walk to Loop, Mariano's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Jewel, Target, to Museums, Grant Park, Lakefront, Schools & Soldier Field. Great price! Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue have?
Some of 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 South MICHIGAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
