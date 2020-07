Amenities

Don't miss out on this beautiful gut rehabbed 3 br apartment! kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances still in wrapper, granite countertops. Tons of Beautiful espresso cabinets and plenty of space. This apartment is sun filled due to the extra space on side of building. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom fits king size bed, dresser, and flat screen tv on wall. 2nd and 3rd bedroom will fit full size bed and dresser. Huge closets in each bedroom. Coin op Washer and dryer right outside of unit