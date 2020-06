Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Photos are accurate. Contact us for application! Incredibly charming 2 Bed/1 Bath in Rogers Park! Exposed brick and beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Truly stylish modern living space with all the finishes and conveniences including in-unit laundry and central air conditioning. Steps from Morse Red Line stop, Loyola, and plenty of dining and nightlife!!! *Pets negotiable *Security deposit equal to 1st month's rent *Move-in deposit: $250 (refundable)



(RLNE5807345)