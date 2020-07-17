All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1657 N Western Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1657 N Western Ave 1

1657 North Western Avenue · (312) 610-0068
Location

1657 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 GREAT LOCATION! - Property Id: 308569

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!
Be the first to live in this brand new, solid construction building available for an August 1st move in! Soaring 9'5 ceilings with an expansive kitchen/living area. Brand new top of the line appliances and finishes with washer/dryer in unit. Also heavy duty, re-enforced windows and medium cocoa hardwood floors through out. Ipad with smart alarm/camera to let in your guests. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1657-n-western-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/308569
Property Id 308569

(RLNE5943839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

