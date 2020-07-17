1657 N Western Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 GREAT LOCATION! - Property Id: 308569
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!
Be the first to live in this brand new, solid construction building available for an August 1st move in! Soaring 9'5 ceilings with an expansive kitchen/living area. Brand new top of the line appliances and finishes with washer/dryer in unit. Also heavy duty, re-enforced windows and medium cocoa hardwood floors through out. Ipad with smart alarm/camera to let in your guests. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1657-n-western-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/308569
