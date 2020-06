Amenities

Rogers Park 1 bed

Beautiful courtyard in East Rogers Park, walking distance to Lake Michigan, 1 block from Red line train stop, Gateway Shopping Center and much other development Sunny and cozy 4 room 1 bed with formal dining room and living room, top floor, sunny, Julian balconies, decorative fire place, custom painted, new appliances, hardwood floors, heat included, Laundry in the building, full security system. Available NOW!!! Pictures may be of a similar unit