1652 N Western Ave 1

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!

Be the first to live in this brand new, solid construction building available for a July 1-15th move in! Soaring 9'5 ceilings with an expansive kitchen/living area. Brand new top of the line appliances and finishes with washer/dryer in unit. Also heavy duty, re-enforced windows and medium cocoa hardwood floors through out. Ipad with smart alarm/camera to let in your guests. Walk in open showers(2 people comfortably) with mosaic tile and glass doors. Master living space is 14 x 14ft not including huge walk in closet and in suite bathroom. The two other bedrooms 13 x 12ft with in suite private bathrooms(see floor plan). 28 x 6 ft balcony overlooking Western Ave with virtually no noise. 5 minute walk to blue line, Starbucks, Walgreens, Margies Candies or bus steps away to your destination! 1 assigned parking space included per unit gated/uncovered!



Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

