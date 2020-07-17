All apartments in Chicago
1652 N Western Ave 1
1652 N Western Ave 1

1652 North Western Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

1652 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1652 N WESTERN, #1 - Property Id: 304004

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!
Be the first to live in this brand new, solid construction building available for a July 1-15th move in! Soaring 9'5 ceilings with an expansive kitchen/living area. Brand new top of the line appliances and finishes with washer/dryer in unit. Also heavy duty, re-enforced windows and medium cocoa hardwood floors through out. Ipad with smart alarm/camera to let in your guests. Walk in open showers(2 people comfortably) with mosaic tile and glass doors. Master living space is 14 x 14ft not including huge walk in closet and in suite bathroom. The two other bedrooms 13 x 12ft with in suite private bathrooms(see floor plan). 28 x 6 ft balcony overlooking Western Ave with virtually no noise. 5 minute walk to blue line, Starbucks, Walgreens, Margies Candies or bus steps away to your destination! 1 assigned parking space included per unit gated/uncovered!

Amenities:
Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1652-n-western-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/304004
Property Id 304004

(RLNE5939479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

