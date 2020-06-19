All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

1642 W Pratt Ave 1D

1642 West Pratt Boulevard · (847) 331-6307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1642 West Pratt Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1D · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath in Rogers Park - Property Id: 289786

This completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Pratt ave in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Close to the Morse Red Line Stop, 7 Eleven, McDonalds, Rogers Park Social and Morse Market. This unit has Central heat & air, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and microwave. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. (Heat, Electric and cooking gas)

Amenities
* Hardwood floors
* In unit laundry
* Stainless steel appliances
* Central heat & air
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Updated bathroom
* No Pets Allowed
* Bedrooms fit queen
* $300 Move in fee
* Tenants pay all utilities

*Requirements*
*650 Credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No Bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications to the unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289786
Property Id 289786

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5872776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D have any available units?
1642 W Pratt Ave 1D has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D have?
Some of 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D currently offering any rent specials?
1642 W Pratt Ave 1D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D pet-friendly?
No, 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D offer parking?
No, 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D does not offer parking.
Does 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D have a pool?
No, 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D does not have a pool.
Does 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D have accessible units?
No, 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 W Pratt Ave 1D has units with dishwashers.
