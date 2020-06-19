1642 W Pratt Ave 1D

Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath in Rogers Park - Property Id: 289786
This completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Pratt ave in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Close to the Morse Red Line Stop, 7 Eleven, McDonalds, Rogers Park Social and Morse Market. This unit has Central heat & air, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and microwave. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. (Heat, Electric and cooking gas)
Amenities
* Hardwood floors
* In unit laundry
* Stainless steel appliances
* Central heat & air
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Updated bathroom
* No Pets Allowed
* Bedrooms fit queen
* $300 Move in fee
* Tenants pay all utilities
*Requirements*
*650 Credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No evictions
* No Bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications to the unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289786
(RLNE5872776)