1642 W Pratt Ave 1D

This completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Pratt ave in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Close to the Morse Red Line Stop, 7 Eleven, McDonalds, Rogers Park Social and Morse Market. This unit has Central heat & air, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and microwave. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. (Heat, Electric and cooking gas)



Amenities

* Hardwood floors

* In unit laundry

* Stainless steel appliances

* Central heat & air

* Microwave

* Dishwasher

* Updated bathroom

* No Pets Allowed

* Bedrooms fit queen

* $300 Move in fee

* Tenants pay all utilities



*Requirements*

*650 Credit score

* Make 3x the rent

* No evictions

* No Bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable**

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications to the unit. As availability is subject to change without warning.



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289786

