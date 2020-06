1624 South Prairie Avenue

Amenities

~Internet,Heat,Water & 2-Car Parking Included ~SOUTH LOOP

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2BED/2BA CONDO+DEN IN NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILDING IN SOUTH LOOP! HIGHLY UPGRADED UNIT WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM! KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS & WASHER/DRYER . ENJOY YOUR SUMMER AND FIREWORKS FROM YOUR PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK-IN CLOSET, BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES. EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF LAKE MICHIGAN, NAVY PIER, SOLDIER FIELD AND MUSEUM PARK. STORAGE LOCKER INCLUDED. 2-CAR PARKING SPACE IS ALSO INCLUDED WITH RENT PRICE! AMENITIES INCLUDE 24-HR DOOR STAFF, OUTDOOR POOL, SUNDECK, PARTY ROOM AND LOCKER ROOMS WITH SAUNA/HOT TUBS, FITNESS CENTER, AND DRY CLEANING SERVICES.



