1610 West Jarvis Avenue

Location

1610 West Jarvis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Amazing 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Rogers Park. Freshly painted and features hardwood floors. Very spacious with tons of natural light pouring into the living room/kitchen. Kitchen has room for table/dining. Coin laundry in basement. Small, intimate building situated just steps to the Jarvis red line train, lake, Jarvis Square and grocery, cafes. Close proximity to Loyola & Northwestern Universities. Available for an immediate move-in. Open to 6 month or 15-18 month leases.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 West Jarvis Avenue have any available units?
1610 West Jarvis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1610 West Jarvis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1610 West Jarvis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 West Jarvis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1610 West Jarvis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1610 West Jarvis Avenue offer parking?
No, 1610 West Jarvis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1610 West Jarvis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 West Jarvis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 West Jarvis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1610 West Jarvis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1610 West Jarvis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1610 West Jarvis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 West Jarvis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 West Jarvis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 West Jarvis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 West Jarvis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
