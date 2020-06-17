1610 West Jarvis Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Rogers Park. Freshly painted and features hardwood floors. Very spacious with tons of natural light pouring into the living room/kitchen. Kitchen has room for table/dining. Coin laundry in basement. Small, intimate building situated just steps to the Jarvis red line train, lake, Jarvis Square and grocery, cafes. Close proximity to Loyola & Northwestern Universities. Available for an immediate move-in. Open to 6 month or 15-18 month leases.

