161 West Harrison Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Be the first to live in this COMPLETELY REHABBED enormous 2/BD 2BA in South Loop's Printers Row. New hardwood floors, full stainless appliance package, Quartz kitchen, 2 sided gas fireplace, separate laundry room w/sbs W/D. Master bath has separate shower and deep soaking tub. Rent includes basic cable, heat, water. Heated garage parking additional $200.00. Fantastic South Loop location: Close to ALL public transportation, South Loop Elementary, British Academy and Jones College Prep Schools. Walk to Loop, Target, Jewel, Marianos, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Icon Movie theater at Roosevelt Collection, Grant Park, Lake and easy access to expressway makes this the perfect place to live.