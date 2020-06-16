All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 161 West Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
161 West Harrison Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:55 AM

161 West Harrison Street

161 West Harrison Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

161 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Be the first to live in this COMPLETELY REHABBED enormous 2/BD 2BA in South Loop's Printers Row. New hardwood floors, full stainless appliance package, Quartz kitchen, 2 sided gas fireplace, separate laundry room w/sbs W/D. Master bath has separate shower and deep soaking tub. Rent includes basic cable, heat, water. Heated garage parking additional $200.00. Fantastic South Loop location: Close to ALL public transportation, South Loop Elementary, British Academy and Jones College Prep Schools. Walk to Loop, Target, Jewel, Marianos, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Icon Movie theater at Roosevelt Collection, Grant Park, Lake and easy access to expressway makes this the perfect place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 West Harrison Street have any available units?
161 West Harrison Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 West Harrison Street have?
Some of 161 West Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 West Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 West Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 West Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 161 West Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 161 West Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 161 West Harrison Street does offer parking.
Does 161 West Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 West Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 West Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 161 West Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 West Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 161 West Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 West Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 West Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 161 West Harrison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60616
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
8201 S Drexel Ave
8201 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5325 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5325 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity