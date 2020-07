Amenities

Apartment features: Modern Espresso Kitchen Cabinets Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Dark Hardwood flooring Renovated Bathroom Convenient Office/Den Area Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting Heat/Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building features: Front door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access Free 24 HR Fitness Room Access at 7616 N Marshfield 24 HR Laundry Room Renovated Lobby and Hallways Short walk to Restaurants, Nightlife and the Beach Nearby Howard Red/Purple Line and Sheridan buses Management features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through your own resident portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease