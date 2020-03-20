1601 South STATE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access new construction

Perfect rental in the heart of Southloop. Enjoy modern, high-end finishes in the kitchen - 42" imported Italian cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances. Living room has gas fireplace, sliding doors and access to balcony. Bathrooms are finished with marble and granite, master bath has separate shower, whirlpool tub with 5 jetted heads. Spacious closet space in both bedrooms, master bed has walk-in closet. Unit has its own washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. Monthly rent includes heat, gas, water, building internet, Direct TV satellite basic service and heated parking space (#14) on ground level. New construction in 2004. Unit is on the State Street side, not the L side. Located right across Columbia College. Just steps away from Ping Tom Memorial Park Fieldhouse, Mariano's and restaurants. Available 7/1/20. No Pets allowed.