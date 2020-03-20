All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:53 PM

1601 South STATE Street

1601 South State Street · (773) 904-0438
Location

1601 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Perfect rental in the heart of Southloop. Enjoy modern, high-end finishes in the kitchen - 42" imported Italian cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances. Living room has gas fireplace, sliding doors and access to balcony. Bathrooms are finished with marble and granite, master bath has separate shower, whirlpool tub with 5 jetted heads. Spacious closet space in both bedrooms, master bed has walk-in closet. Unit has its own washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout. Monthly rent includes heat, gas, water, building internet, Direct TV satellite basic service and heated parking space (#14) on ground level. New construction in 2004. Unit is on the State Street side, not the L side. Located right across Columbia College. Just steps away from Ping Tom Memorial Park Fieldhouse, Mariano's and restaurants. Available 7/1/20. No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 South STATE Street have any available units?
1601 South STATE Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 South STATE Street have?
Some of 1601 South STATE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 South STATE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 South STATE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 South STATE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1601 South STATE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1601 South STATE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1601 South STATE Street does offer parking.
Does 1601 South STATE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 South STATE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 South STATE Street have a pool?
Yes, 1601 South STATE Street has a pool.
Does 1601 South STATE Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 South STATE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 South STATE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 South STATE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
