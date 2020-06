Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

Chic, modern and elegant simplex with private balcony in Master bedroom. Stunning kitchen with extra large 4 inch granite countertop. Gas fireplace in large living area. Floor to ceiling windows capture exquisite sunlight. Custom master bath suite has whirlpool, separate shower and double vanity sinks. In-unit washer/dryer included. Garage parking included for $250/ month Incredible location near the best restaurants and lounges in the city. One of the places to live in the city of Chicago. Public transportation as you walk out of the building and walking distance to Humboldt park!