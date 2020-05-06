155 North HARBOR Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub internet access valet service

Best value for an amazing view of Maggie Daley and Millennium Park in the beautiful New East Side neighborhood! This sunny unit has has an open layout for any configuration of your choice. Hardwood floors make for easy cleaning, and a galley kitchen provides ample counter space. This unit is perfect for an in-town, student, or full time use. Full amenity luxury building includes an indoor pool, sundeck, hot tub, fitness center, grocery store, racquetball/basketball courts, 24 hr doorperson, full service valet garage parking, laundry room and dry cleaners. Everything you need is right there! Just steps away from the lake, Navy Pier, Michigan Ave, Maggie Daley and Millennium Park, Lake Shore East Park, and Mariano s. Cable/internet included, heating/AC is electric - all you have to pay for is electric! Available Now!