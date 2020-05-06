All apartments in Chicago
155 North HARBOR Drive

155 N Harbor Dr · (312) 265-8000
Location

155 N Harbor Dr, Chicago, IL 60602
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3214 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Best value for an amazing view of Maggie Daley and Millennium Park in the beautiful New East Side neighborhood! This sunny unit has has an open layout for any configuration of your choice. Hardwood floors make for easy cleaning, and a galley kitchen provides ample counter space. This unit is perfect for an in-town, student, or full time use. Full amenity luxury building includes an indoor pool, sundeck, hot tub, fitness center, grocery store, racquetball/basketball courts, 24 hr doorperson, full service valet garage parking, laundry room and dry cleaners. Everything you need is right there! Just steps away from the lake, Navy Pier, Michigan Ave, Maggie Daley and Millennium Park, Lake Shore East Park, and Mariano s. Cable/internet included, heating/AC is electric - all you have to pay for is electric! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 North HARBOR Drive have any available units?
155 North HARBOR Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 North HARBOR Drive have?
Some of 155 North HARBOR Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 North HARBOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
155 North HARBOR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 North HARBOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 155 North HARBOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 155 North HARBOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 155 North HARBOR Drive does offer parking.
Does 155 North HARBOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 North HARBOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 North HARBOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 155 North HARBOR Drive has a pool.
Does 155 North HARBOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 155 North HARBOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 155 North HARBOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 North HARBOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
