Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:04 AM

1542 West North Avenue

1542 West North Avenue · (773) 610-9054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1542 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Fantastic furnished 3bd 2ba unit in a great wicker park location. Only 4 years old this unit has modern kitchen with quartz, euro cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Huge kitchen peninsula great for entertaining and is open to the dining and living spaces. Fantastic 200 sq ft front deck as well as back balcony off the master. Other features include hardwood floors throughout, modern finishes, in unit laundry, and smart-tech entry system Three units available in the building. All come furnished and include internet. Furnished and unfurnished rates are the same and owner is willing to deliver a vacant unit One garage space included. Building is close to 90/94, Damen blue line, nightlife, shopping and all of the action in wicker park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 West North Avenue have any available units?
1542 West North Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 West North Avenue have?
Some of 1542 West North Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 West North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1542 West North Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 West North Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1542 West North Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1542 West North Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1542 West North Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1542 West North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 West North Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 West North Avenue have a pool?
No, 1542 West North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1542 West North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1542 West North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 West North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 West North Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
