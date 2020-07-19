All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1538 West Augusta Boulevard

1538 West Augusta Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1538 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Rehabbed in 2014, charming top-floor duplex. Vintage brick building with all-new interior with 3 bedrooms, 2-baths, large den and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. First floor has kitchen, laundry, living room, full bathroom, two bedrooms (please note that one of the bedrooms is quite small, and probably better suited for an office), plus a deck overlooking the back yard. Second floor features an additional bedroom, full bath, plus den perfect for office, storage, or guest quarters. Garage parking included in rent. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Central heating and AC system controlled by tenant. Available immediately, freshly cleaned and easy to show. Credit check required for all prospective tenants. Pets will be considered upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

