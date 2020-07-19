1538 West Augusta Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rehabbed in 2014, charming top-floor duplex. Vintage brick building with all-new interior with 3 bedrooms, 2-baths, large den and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. First floor has kitchen, laundry, living room, full bathroom, two bedrooms (please note that one of the bedrooms is quite small, and probably better suited for an office), plus a deck overlooking the back yard. Second floor features an additional bedroom, full bath, plus den perfect for office, storage, or guest quarters. Garage parking included in rent. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Central heating and AC system controlled by tenant. Available immediately, freshly cleaned and easy to show. Credit check required for all prospective tenants. Pets will be considered upon owner approval.