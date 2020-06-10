1533 North Maplewood Avenue

Amenities

Perfect 1B 1B in Wicker Park with in unit W/D. Available 7/1

Perfect 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Wicker Park with in unit W/D. Available 7/1! Being in one of Chicago's hot neighborhoods and close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation this unit with linoleum floors and lots of sunlight spacious kitchen with an island and SS appliances and a dishwasher, modern bathroom, W/D in unit, central A/C and heat system, and patio. Dogs permitted for additional fee of $150-$250.



