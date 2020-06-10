All apartments in Chicago
Location

1533 North Maplewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Perfect 1B 1B in Wicker Park with in unit W/D. Available 7/1
Perfect 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Wicker Park with in unit W/D. Available 7/1! Being in one of Chicago's hot neighborhoods and close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation this unit with linoleum floors and lots of sunlight spacious kitchen with an island and SS appliances and a dishwasher, modern bathroom, W/D in unit, central A/C and heat system, and patio. Dogs permitted for additional fee of $150-$250.

Amenities:
Patio, Dishwasher, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 North Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
1533 North Maplewood Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 North Maplewood Avenue have?
Some of 1533 North Maplewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 North Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1533 North Maplewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 North Maplewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 North Maplewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1533 North Maplewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1533 North Maplewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1533 North Maplewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 North Maplewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 North Maplewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1533 North Maplewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1533 North Maplewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1533 North Maplewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 North Maplewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 North Maplewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
