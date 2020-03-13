1530 South State Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly doorman gym parking garage hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous, 2-bed, 2-bath 1800 sf fully furnished duplex up with unobstructed north facing views of the city! Light filled unit boasts hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, dining space, den/office and balcony just off of main living area. Stunning kitchen is complete with 42" cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite wet bath with dual vanity. Under stairs storage, unit washer/dryer and heated garage space for $250/mo. Great location! Short distance to restaurants/nightlife, shopping, Mariano's grocery store, parks, lake and the "L". Full amenity building with doorman, exercise facilities, storage, and party deck. Pets - no cats.