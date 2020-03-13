All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1530 South State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1530 South State Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:44 AM

1530 South State Street

1530 South State Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1530 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous, 2-bed, 2-bath 1800 sf fully furnished duplex up with unobstructed north facing views of the city! Light filled unit boasts hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, dining space, den/office and balcony just off of main living area. Stunning kitchen is complete with 42" cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite wet bath with dual vanity. Under stairs storage, unit washer/dryer and heated garage space for $250/mo. Great location! Short distance to restaurants/nightlife, shopping, Mariano's grocery store, parks, lake and the "L". Full amenity building with doorman, exercise facilities, storage, and party deck. Pets - no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 South State Street have any available units?
1530 South State Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 South State Street have?
Some of 1530 South State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1530 South State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 South State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 South State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1530 South State Street offer parking?
Yes, 1530 South State Street does offer parking.
Does 1530 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 South State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 South State Street have a pool?
No, 1530 South State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1530 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 1530 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 South State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1530 South State Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
1635 W Cortland
1635 West Cortland Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St
Chicago, IL 60657
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity