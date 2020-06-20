All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

1527 School

1527 W School St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1527 W School St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
In the heart of the hot Southport Corridor, contemporary four bedroom, three bath duplex down offers central air, hardwood floors, open Eurostyle kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas oven/range, fridge, spacious, open living and dining rooms, stone surround fireplace with mantel, large den/family room, king and queen size bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, in-unit laundry, huge private deck, tandem parking for 2 cars included, pets OK, too. Short walk to the Southport Brown Line. Walk to Whole Foods, Jewel/Osco and Southport cafes, shops and nightlife! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 School have any available units?
1527 School has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 School have?
Some of 1527 School's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 School currently offering any rent specials?
1527 School isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 School pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 School is pet friendly.
Does 1527 School offer parking?
Yes, 1527 School does offer parking.
Does 1527 School have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 School does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 School have a pool?
No, 1527 School does not have a pool.
Does 1527 School have accessible units?
No, 1527 School does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 School have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 School has units with dishwashers.
