1527 School

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

In the heart of the hot Southport Corridor, contemporary four bedroom, three bath duplex down offers central air, hardwood floors, open Eurostyle kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas oven/range, fridge, spacious, open living and dining rooms, stone surround fireplace with mantel, large den/family room, king and queen size bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, in-unit laundry, huge private deck, tandem parking for 2 cars included, pets OK, too. Short walk to the Southport Brown Line. Walk to Whole Foods, Jewel/Osco and Southport cafes, shops and nightlife! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease