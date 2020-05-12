All apartments in Chicago
1519 W HOLLYWOOD

1519 West Hollywood Avenue · (773) 426-2924
Location

1519 West Hollywood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Andersonville - walk to Red Line!Great Andersonville value!

There's no place in Chicago that's hotter than Andersonville, and this unit has a great location -- steps from the Clark Street buses, and just a 10 minute walk through the quiet, tree-lined streets to get to the Bryn Mawr Red Line stop. Jewel-Osco is a few blocks away (0.2 miles), and you're just off of Clark Street, with all of Andersonville's finest shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.If you're into vintage charm, you'll know you've found it from the moment the gargoyle over the front door greets you, to when you enter from the building foyer through doors with beautiful etched glass patterns.

This terrific unit has gas-forced-air and central A/C. It has a large kitchen, with easily enough space for a dining area. Other features:

Hardwood floorsEat-in kitchenNew appliancesGood cabinet spaceBuilt-in hutchNew windowsPlenty of closetsOffice/den off living roomSunporch (with extra storage)IntercomAnd one of the nicest, most tranquil garden backyards -- it's really beautiful!

Approximate room dimensions:

Living room: 16' 10" x 11' 4"Office / den: 9' 8" x 8' 4" Bedroom 1: 12' 1" x 10' 2"Bedroom 2: 15' x 7' 6"Kitchen: 16' 6" x 11' 6"Sorry -- no pets or smokers.A maintenance man lives on the premises.

Refundable security deposit: equivalent of 6 weeks rent.

This unit is available MAY 1! Don't miss out on one of the great values in Andersonville! ELAN318132

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

