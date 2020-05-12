1519 W HOLLYWOOD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Andersonville - walk to Red Line!Great Andersonville value!



There's no place in Chicago that's hotter than Andersonville, and this unit has a great location -- steps from the Clark Street buses, and just a 10 minute walk through the quiet, tree-lined streets to get to the Bryn Mawr Red Line stop. Jewel-Osco is a few blocks away (0.2 miles), and you're just off of Clark Street, with all of Andersonville's finest shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.If you're into vintage charm, you'll know you've found it from the moment the gargoyle over the front door greets you, to when you enter from the building foyer through doors with beautiful etched glass patterns.



This terrific unit has gas-forced-air and central A/C. It has a large kitchen, with easily enough space for a dining area. Other features:



Hardwood floorsEat-in kitchenNew appliancesGood cabinet spaceBuilt-in hutchNew windowsPlenty of closetsOffice/den off living roomSunporch (with extra storage)IntercomAnd one of the nicest, most tranquil garden backyards -- it's really beautiful!



Approximate room dimensions:



Living room: 16' 10" x 11' 4"Office / den: 9' 8" x 8' 4" Bedroom 1: 12' 1" x 10' 2"Bedroom 2: 15' x 7' 6"Kitchen: 16' 6" x 11' 6"Sorry -- no pets or smokers.A maintenance man lives on the premises.



Refundable security deposit: equivalent of 6 weeks rent.



This unit is available MAY 1! Don't miss out on one of the great values in Andersonville! ELAN318132