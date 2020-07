1519 North ELK GROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY! THIS RICHLY DETAILED HOME HAD BEEN OWNER OCCUPIED FOR OVER 25 YEARS! INCREDIBLE CURB APPEAL. FRESHLY PAINTED IN CRISP GREY TONES. THE ENTERTAINING LEVEL HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, DENTAL MOLDINGS, FIREPLACE, DEDICATED DINING AND FAMILY ROOMS, SPECTACULAR CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH THERMADOR STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND A HANDSOME POWDER ROOM. THE ENTIRE UPPER LEVEL HOUSES THE MASTER SUITE, OFFICE, AND NEWER BATH WITH WHITE VANITY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH UNDERMOUNT SINKS AND SHOWER WITH HIP SUBWAY TILES. GENEROUS WALK IN CLOSET AND STACKABLE FRONT LOADING WASHER/DRYER. THIS PROPERTY IS TRULY A HOME- NOT A CONDO OR APARTMENT IN A TYPICAL, PREDICTABLE OFFERING. INCREDIBLE GARDENS AND DECK SURROUND THE PROPERTY ALONG WITH A BACK YARD PATIO WITH FOUNTAIN. GARAGE PARKING AVAILABLE FOR 1 CAR IN CHARMING "COTTAGE STYLE" GARAGE ADDITIONAL $250. INCREDIBLE LOCATION NEAR TOP RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND BLUE LINE "EL" STOP, 606 TRAIL AND 90-94. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES, HEAT, AIR, ELECTRICITY. NON SMOKING UNIT.