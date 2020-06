Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Fullerton Lofts offers a limited availability of One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom loft-like residences. Skylights, gas fireplaces and exposed brick walls accent the top floor units. Central air conditioning lends toward a comfortable stay for our residents. Rooftop deck and laundry facilities are available to all our residents. Prime Lincoln Park location close to DePaul, Fullerton CTA hub, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more!



Contact us to schedule a showing.