Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1509 N Larrabee St

1509 North Larrabee Street · (920) 475-9668
Location

1509 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2319 · Avail. now

$2,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
valet service
yoga
Brand new unit in Old Town/Lincoln Park - Property Id: 285176

Full size stackable washer and dryer, Wood-style flooring throughout kitchen and living areas, Spa-like bathrooms, 9' & 10' ceilings, Stunning views of downtown Chicago skyline in select apartments, Secure keyless apartment entry system, AT&T, Comcast, and RCN cable and internet availability, Under-mount stainless steel sinks with disposals, GE® stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas ranges and built-in microwave, Oversized windows with abundant natural light, Spacious walk-in closets, Chef-inspired kitchens with quartz counter tops and tile backsplash, Upscale custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in kitchens and bathrooms, Custom roller shades, Custom under-cabinet lighting, 24-hour self-service secure package pick-up, Onsite storage including bike room, Resort- inspired pool and sundeck, Health club with cardio/strength training equipment, Cozy library, Work lounge and conference room space, Yoga studio, Valet dry cleaning service, Dog run/pet spa
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285176
Property Id 285176

(RLNE5797085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

