1509 N Larrabee St

Amenities
Brand new unit in Old Town/Lincoln Park - Property Id: 285176
Full size stackable washer and dryer, Wood-style flooring throughout kitchen and living areas, Spa-like bathrooms, 9' & 10' ceilings, Stunning views of downtown Chicago skyline in select apartments, Secure keyless apartment entry system, AT&T, Comcast, and RCN cable and internet availability, Under-mount stainless steel sinks with disposals, GE® stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas ranges and built-in microwave, Oversized windows with abundant natural light, Spacious walk-in closets, Chef-inspired kitchens with quartz counter tops and tile backsplash, Upscale custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in kitchens and bathrooms, Custom roller shades, Custom under-cabinet lighting, 24-hour self-service secure package pick-up, Onsite storage including bike room, Resort- inspired pool and sundeck, Health club with cardio/strength training equipment, Cozy library, Work lounge and conference room space, Yoga studio, Valet dry cleaning service, Dog run/pet spa
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285176
Property Id 285176
(RLNE5797085)