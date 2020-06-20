All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1505 West Granville Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1505 West Granville Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1505 West Granville Ave.

1505 W Granville Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1505 W Granville Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large garden 1 bedroom with separate living room and dining area, updated kitchen with new appliances, $1,150, heat included, pet possible.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 West Granville Ave. have any available units?
1505 West Granville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 West Granville Ave. have?
Some of 1505 West Granville Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 West Granville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1505 West Granville Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 West Granville Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 West Granville Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. offer parking?
No, 1505 West Granville Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 West Granville Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. have a pool?
No, 1505 West Granville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1505 West Granville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 West Granville Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5111 S. Kimbark Avenue
5111 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Astor House
1340 N Astor St
Chicago, IL 60610
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments
7643 S Stewart Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
Wrightwood Flats
512 West Wrightwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College