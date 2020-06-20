Rent Calculator
1505 West Granville Ave.
1505 W Granville Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1505 W Granville Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large garden 1 bedroom with separate living room and dining area, updated kitchen with new appliances, $1,150, heat included, pet possible.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. have any available units?
1505 West Granville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1505 West Granville Ave. have?
Some of 1505 West Granville Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1505 West Granville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1505 West Granville Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 West Granville Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 West Granville Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. offer parking?
No, 1505 West Granville Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 West Granville Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. have a pool?
No, 1505 West Granville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1505 West Granville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 West Granville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 West Granville Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
