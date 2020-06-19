All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1462 South State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1462 South State St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1462 South State St

1462 South State Street · (314) 874-6596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1462 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1966 · Avail. now

$1,966

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
internet access
Huge Convertible/1 bed in South Loop - Property Id: 287283

Free $1000 Concession with May move-in!

Huge convertible / one bedroom in a shiny smoke-free building in the South Loop! West facing, newly renovated.
- In Unit Washer & dryer
- Floor to ceiling windows
- Trendy interior finishes
- Stainless steel appliance package
- Built-in microwave
- Large basin sinks (some units)
- Wood-style flooring
- Dishwasher and garbage disposal
- Large bathrooms
- Private terraces and balconies in some units
- Central air conditioning and heating
- Roller shade window treatments

Building amenities include Dry cleaner, Locker storage, 24-hour door staff, Free WiFi available in common areas, 2 blocks to Red, Green, and Orange lines. Fitness center, dog run (pet friendly!), resident lounge, and business center as well!

DISCLAIMER - Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on any renovations, date of build, etc. Pictures are representative of typical units, and may not be of the unit advertised. Prices and availability subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287283
Property Id 287283

(RLNE5808008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 South State St have any available units?
1462 South State St has a unit available for $1,966 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1462 South State St have?
Some of 1462 South State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 South State St currently offering any rent specials?
1462 South State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 South State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1462 South State St is pet friendly.
Does 1462 South State St offer parking?
No, 1462 South State St does not offer parking.
Does 1462 South State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1462 South State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 South State St have a pool?
No, 1462 South State St does not have a pool.
Does 1462 South State St have accessible units?
No, 1462 South State St does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 South State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 South State St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1462 South State St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5941 North Paulina St. Apt.
5941 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60660
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60642
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
660 W Barry
660 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity