1462 N Sandburg Ter

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage valet service

Complete Gut Rehab. Skyline views with SW exposure - Property Id: 305027



Furnished, Do not miss this one, must tour! Complete Gut Rehab. Skyline views with SW exposure. Light filled unit allow the warmth of sun to fill the unit. Open concept with a CHEF'S Kitchen with tons of cabinets, island seating, all stainless steel appliance package and marble countertops. Living Room has tons of space, enough to have the desk area in order to work a home! 2 Storage closets in the foyer entrance. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Large Bedroom with huge closet behind the glass doors.On site Fitness Center $20/mo; Dry-Cleaners; outdoor pool; bike storage; elevator; doorman with garage parking at on $150/mo - valet available. LOCATION! Blocks to Lake Michigan/parks/shopping/restaurants!! Available July 27th.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

