All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1462 N Sandburg Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1462 N Sandburg Ter
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1462 N Sandburg Ter

1462 North Sandburg Terrace · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1462 North Sandburg Terrace, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1875 · Avail. now

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
valet service
Complete Gut Rehab. Skyline views with SW exposure - Property Id: 305027

Furnished, Do not miss this one, must tour! Complete Gut Rehab. Skyline views with SW exposure. Light filled unit allow the warmth of sun to fill the unit. Open concept with a CHEF'S Kitchen with tons of cabinets, island seating, all stainless steel appliance package and marble countertops. Living Room has tons of space, enough to have the desk area in order to work a home! 2 Storage closets in the foyer entrance. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Large Bedroom with huge closet behind the glass doors.On site Fitness Center $20/mo; Dry-Cleaners; outdoor pool; bike storage; elevator; doorman with garage parking at on $150/mo - valet available. LOCATION! Blocks to Lake Michigan/parks/shopping/restaurants!! Available July 27th.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1462-n-sandburg-ter-chicago-il/305027
Property Id 305027

(RLNE5959690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 N Sandburg Ter have any available units?
1462 N Sandburg Ter has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1462 N Sandburg Ter have?
Some of 1462 N Sandburg Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 N Sandburg Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1462 N Sandburg Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 N Sandburg Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1462 N Sandburg Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1462 N Sandburg Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1462 N Sandburg Ter offers parking.
Does 1462 N Sandburg Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 N Sandburg Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 N Sandburg Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1462 N Sandburg Ter has a pool.
Does 1462 N Sandburg Ter have accessible units?
No, 1462 N Sandburg Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 N Sandburg Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1462 N Sandburg Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1462 N Sandburg Ter?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

8222 S Ingleside Ave
8222 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity