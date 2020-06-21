1460 West Fargo Ave..

Amenities

Apartment features: Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living with Front View High Ceilings Renovated Bathroom Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting Water Included Building features: 24 HR Fitness Room at The Greenview 24 HR Laundry Room Front Door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access Bike Parking Reserved Parking Nearby Close walk to Jewel, Starbucks, Restaurants, Nightlife and Beach Nearby Jarvis and Howard Red Line Stops and Buses Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the your own resident portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease