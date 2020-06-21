All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:08 PM

1460 West Fargo Ave.

1460 W Fargo Ave · (773) 893-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1460 W Fargo Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
e-payments
key fob access
Apartment features: Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living with Front View High Ceilings Renovated Bathroom Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting Water Included Building features: 24 HR Fitness Room at The Greenview 24 HR Laundry Room Front Door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access Bike Parking Reserved Parking Nearby Close walk to Jewel, Starbucks, Restaurants, Nightlife and Beach Nearby Jarvis and Howard Red Line Stops and Buses Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the your own resident portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1460 West Fargo Ave. have any available units?
1460 West Fargo Ave. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 West Fargo Ave. have?
Some of 1460 West Fargo Ave.'s amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 West Fargo Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1460 West Fargo Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 West Fargo Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1460 West Fargo Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1460 West Fargo Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1460 West Fargo Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1460 West Fargo Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 West Fargo Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 West Fargo Ave. have a pool?
No, 1460 West Fargo Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1460 West Fargo Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1460 West Fargo Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 West Fargo Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 West Fargo Ave. has units with dishwashers.

