Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1459 S Michigan Ave 1802
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1459 S Michigan Ave 1802

1459 South Michigan Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

1459 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1802 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 1802 Available 09/01/20 1459 S MICHIGAN, #1802 - Property Id: 320284

Two Bed/Two Bath Condo in South Loop- Parking INLCUDED!
Stunning two bedroom, two bathroom with full amenities in a condo high rise in the South Loop. Apartment features hardwood floors through out the apartment, modern bathrooms. Spacious living room. The beautiful kitchen includes a dishwasher,granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances. Laundry in Unit. Parking Space included in Rent. South loop location, near Jewel, restaurants, Starbucks, Red, Blue, Orange and Pink lines, Metra and Amtrak. Right off Lake Shore Dr, near Soldier Field -and museums! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.- Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1459-s-michigan-ave-chicago-il-unit-1802/320284
Property Id 320284

(RLNE5940572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 have any available units?
1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 have?
Some of 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 currently offering any rent specials?
1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 is pet friendly.
Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 offer parking?
Yes, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 offers parking.
Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 have a pool?
No, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 does not have a pool.
Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 have accessible units?
No, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 S Michigan Ave 1802 has units with dishwashers.
