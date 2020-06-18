1454 North Fairfield Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom condo apartment with lots of natural light. Great split floor plan, hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen, with new stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and room for dining table. Large picture windows in living room with exposed brick wall. Modern bathroom. Two generous size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. In-unit washer/dryer. Central AC. Fantastic location! Steps to Humbolt Park (tennis courts, playlot, beach, lagoon, formal gardens, running/walking path), public transportation, 606 trail, restaurants and nightlife. Easy street parking. Pets welcome. Non smokers only. No security deposit, $400 non-refundable move-in fee, addtnl pet fee. Readily available.