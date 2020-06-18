All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1454 North Fairfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1454 North Fairfield Avenue
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:51 AM

1454 North Fairfield Avenue

1454 North Fairfield Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1454 North Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedroom condo apartment with lots of natural light. Great split floor plan, hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen, with new stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and room for dining table. Large picture windows in living room with exposed brick wall. Modern bathroom. Two generous size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. In-unit washer/dryer. Central AC. Fantastic location! Steps to Humbolt Park (tennis courts, playlot, beach, lagoon, formal gardens, running/walking path), public transportation, 606 trail, restaurants and nightlife. Easy street parking. Pets welcome. Non smokers only. No security deposit, $400 non-refundable move-in fee, addtnl pet fee. Readily available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 North Fairfield Avenue have any available units?
1454 North Fairfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 North Fairfield Avenue have?
Some of 1454 North Fairfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 North Fairfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1454 North Fairfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 North Fairfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1454 North Fairfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1454 North Fairfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 1454 North Fairfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1454 North Fairfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1454 North Fairfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 North Fairfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1454 North Fairfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1454 North Fairfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1454 North Fairfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 North Fairfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 North Fairfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1454 North Fairfield Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1939 N Lincoln
1939 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.
2738 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity