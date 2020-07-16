1453 North Talman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Classy top floor penthouse, available now! This bright and sunny unit features a private stairwell leading up to the lofty living and dining area, which includes a balcony, gas fireplace, track lighting and several skylights in a vaulted ceiling. The eat-in kitchen space has white appliances (refrigerator, stove and dishwasher) and hardwood floors throughout. Besides the two queen bedrooms, there is a third, queen-sized master bedroom with its own bath and recessed walk-in closet which leads to the private deck. The unit itself has central air, ceiling fans, cable ready, your own water tank and security system in a secure, gated building with coin-operated laundry, and free street parking is available. Near all of your favorite Humboldt Park, Bucktown and Wicker Park hotspots, and the Western or Damen Blue Line stops. $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older. (No third party credit reports accepted.) STRONG credit required! Plus 2 years of rental history. No recent bankrupcties or evictions accepted. First month's rent and $925 non-refundable move-in fee due at lease signing. 1 (only) cat permitted for $200 non-refundable pet fee *or* 1 small dog 20lbs and under is negotiable for $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenants pay utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now!