Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:23 PM

1453 North Talman Avenue

1453 North Talman Avenue · (773) 697-4474
Location

1453 North Talman Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Classy top floor penthouse, available now! This bright and sunny unit features a private stairwell leading up to the lofty living and dining area, which includes a balcony, gas fireplace, track lighting and several skylights in a vaulted ceiling. The eat-in kitchen space has white appliances (refrigerator, stove and dishwasher) and hardwood floors throughout. Besides the two queen bedrooms, there is a third, queen-sized master bedroom with its own bath and recessed walk-in closet which leads to the private deck. The unit itself has central air, ceiling fans, cable ready, your own water tank and security system in a secure, gated building with coin-operated laundry, and free street parking is available. Near all of your favorite Humboldt Park, Bucktown and Wicker Park hotspots, and the Western or Damen Blue Line stops. $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older. (No third party credit reports accepted.) STRONG credit required! Plus 2 years of rental history. No recent bankrupcties or evictions accepted. First month's rent and $925 non-refundable move-in fee due at lease signing. 1 (only) cat permitted for $200 non-refundable pet fee *or* 1 small dog 20lbs and under is negotiable for $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenants pay utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 North Talman Avenue have any available units?
1453 North Talman Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 North Talman Avenue have?
Some of 1453 North Talman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 North Talman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1453 North Talman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 North Talman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 North Talman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1453 North Talman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1453 North Talman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1453 North Talman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 North Talman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 North Talman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1453 North Talman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1453 North Talman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1453 North Talman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 North Talman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 North Talman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
