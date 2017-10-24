All apartments in Chicago
145 West Superior Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

145 West Superior Street

145 East Superior Street · (310) 849-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 East Superior Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Studio

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,824

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
145 West Superior Street Apt #302, Chicago, IL 60654 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Excellent priced Studio apartment home. Enjoy this amenity rich newer construction luxury high rise in the sizzling hot River North neighborhood. This Studio 1 bathroom apartment home uses all of its nearly 500 square feet very efficiently. Priced to lease, this apartment home and building is a must see. 12 month lease available 11/4/2019. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582659 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 West Superior Street have any available units?
145 West Superior Street has a unit available for $1,824 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 145 West Superior Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 West Superior Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 West Superior Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 West Superior Street is pet friendly.
Does 145 West Superior Street offer parking?
No, 145 West Superior Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 West Superior Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 West Superior Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 West Superior Street have a pool?
No, 145 West Superior Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 West Superior Street have accessible units?
No, 145 West Superior Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 West Superior Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 West Superior Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 West Superior Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 West Superior Street does not have units with air conditioning.
