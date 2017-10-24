Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

145 West Superior Street Apt #302, Chicago, IL 60654 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Excellent priced Studio apartment home. Enjoy this amenity rich newer construction luxury high rise in the sizzling hot River North neighborhood. This Studio 1 bathroom apartment home uses all of its nearly 500 square feet very efficiently. Priced to lease, this apartment home and building is a must see. 12 month lease available 11/4/2019. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582659 ]