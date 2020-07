Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Rehabbed 2 Bedroom in ideal location. Block to el! - Property Id: 321573



Must-see renovated two bedroom +small office in an intimate building and ideal location. Dark-stained hardwoods, modern renovated kitchen with dishwasher and microwave (stainless steel appliances) Just a block to the el, and the southport corridor with a bevy of restaurants, nightlife and shops. Laundry in basement.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

3126873503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

No Pets Allowed



