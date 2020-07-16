1445 W Lunt Ave 2S

Amenities
Modern 2BR in Rogers Park! 1/2 Block to Redline! - Property Id: 311767
Rent: $1355
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: NOW
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask Agent)
FEATURES:
Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring
Large Living Space
Expansive Windows
Modern Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Including Dishwasher & Microwave
Gas Oven/ Range
Granite Counters
Tons of Cabinet Space
Mini Blinds
Modern Bathroom w/ Stand-Up Shower
Tons of Closet Space
2 Queen Sized Bedrooms
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Gated Entry
Intercom
Laundry in Building
Extra Storage
Bicycle Parking
1/2 Block to CTA Redline Station (Morse/Lunt), Short walk to Grocers, Parks, Loyola Beach & More!
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
(RLNE5901470)