1445 W Lunt Ave 2S
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

1445 W Lunt Ave 2S

1445 West Lunt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1445 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Modern 2BR in Rogers Park! 1/2 Block to Redline! - Property Id: 311767

Rent: $1355
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: NOW
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask Agent)

FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring
Large Living Space
Expansive Windows
Modern Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Including Dishwasher & Microwave
Gas Oven/ Range
Granite Counters
Tons of Cabinet Space
Mini Blinds
Modern Bathroom w/ Stand-Up Shower
Tons of Closet Space
2 Queen Sized Bedrooms

PROPERTY FEATURES:

Gated Entry
Intercom
Laundry in Building
Extra Storage
Bicycle Parking

1/2 Block to CTA Redline Station (Morse/Lunt), Short walk to Grocers, Parks, Loyola Beach & More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311767
Property Id 311767

(RLNE5901470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

