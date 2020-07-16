1445 W Lunt Ave 2S

Amenities

Modern 2BR in Rogers Park! 1/2 Block to Redline! - Property Id: 311767



Rent: $1355

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

Available Date: NOW

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)

Parking: Street

Utilities Included: N/A (Ask Agent)



FEATURES:



Ceiling Fan(s)

Hardwood Flooring

Large Living Space

Expansive Windows

Modern Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Including Dishwasher & Microwave

Gas Oven/ Range

Granite Counters

Tons of Cabinet Space

Mini Blinds

Modern Bathroom w/ Stand-Up Shower

Tons of Closet Space

2 Queen Sized Bedrooms



PROPERTY FEATURES:



Gated Entry

Intercom

Laundry in Building

Extra Storage

Bicycle Parking



1/2 Block to CTA Redline Station (Morse/Lunt), Short walk to Grocers, Parks, Loyola Beach & More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

