1442 N NORTH PARK AVE
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:42 PM

1442 N NORTH PARK AVE

1442 North North Park Avenue · (312) 672-1023
Location

1442 North North Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gigantic 3 bed 3 bath in Old Town with private entrance, SS appliances, w/d in unit!
Extra large 3 bed 3 bath multi-level unit w/ private entrance is available immediately! Unique features throughout this bed and breakfast converted into residential address. TONS of space with multiple floors, each bedroom has its own bathroom suite, kitchen boasts extra spacious refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, central heat/ac! Awesome Old Town location. This historic neighborhood is a picture-perfect place to shop on-trend boutiques, dine at historic restaurants, and admire homes in one of Chicago's most luxurious residential districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE have any available units?
1442 N NORTH PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE have?
Some of 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1442 N NORTH PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 N NORTH PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
