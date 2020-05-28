1442 N NORTH PARK AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Gigantic 3 bed 3 bath in Old Town with private entrance, SS appliances, w/d in unit!

Extra large 3 bed 3 bath multi-level unit w/ private entrance is available immediately! Unique features throughout this bed and breakfast converted into residential address. TONS of space with multiple floors, each bedroom has its own bathroom suite, kitchen boasts extra spacious refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, central heat/ac! Awesome Old Town location. This historic neighborhood is a picture-perfect place to shop on-trend boutiques, dine at historic restaurants, and admire homes in one of Chicago's most luxurious residential districts.