Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

1437 Carmen

1437 W Carmen Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

1437 W Carmen Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Drop dead gorgeous one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Andersonville features heat included, A/C, new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, new bath, large large living and dining rooms, built in hutch, large bedroom, great closet space, hardwood floors, laundry room in building, pets welcome, storage in basement, and shared back yard space! Close to Argyle Red Line, shops, restaurants, and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Carmen have any available units?
1437 Carmen has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Carmen have?
Some of 1437 Carmen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Carmen currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Carmen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Carmen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Carmen is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Carmen offer parking?
No, 1437 Carmen does not offer parking.
Does 1437 Carmen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Carmen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Carmen have a pool?
No, 1437 Carmen does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Carmen have accessible units?
No, 1437 Carmen does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Carmen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Carmen has units with dishwashers.
