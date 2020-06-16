1437 Carmen

Amenities

Drop dead gorgeous one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Andersonville features heat included, A/C, new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, new bath, large large living and dining rooms, built in hutch, large bedroom, great closet space, hardwood floors, laundry room in building, pets welcome, storage in basement, and shared back yard space! Close to Argyle Red Line, shops, restaurants, and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease