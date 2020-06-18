1435 W CARMEN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Huge Beautiful One bedroom, Brand New Rehab ~ New Kitchen & Bathroom in the heart of Andersonville! Huge beautiful BRAND NEW Rehabbed one bedroom, one bathroom in the Heart of Andersonville features heat included, Brand New Kitchen, Stainless appliances, Large Separate Living and Dining Rooms, Large Bedroom, great closet space, Beautiful Brand New Hardwood Floors, Laundry room in building, storage in basement, and shared back yard space! Close to Argyle Red Line, shops, Restaurants, and Nightlife!...HEAT INCLUDED AND PETS WELCOME!