All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1435 W CARMEN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1435 W CARMEN AVE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 2:01 AM

1435 W CARMEN AVE

1435 West Carmen Avenue · (847) 644-3314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1435 West Carmen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Huge Beautiful One bedroom, Brand New Rehab ~ New Kitchen & Bathroom in the heart of Andersonville! Huge beautiful BRAND NEW Rehabbed one bedroom, one bathroom in the Heart of Andersonville features heat included, Brand New Kitchen, Stainless appliances, Large Separate Living and Dining Rooms, Large Bedroom, great closet space, Beautiful Brand New Hardwood Floors, Laundry room in building, storage in basement, and shared back yard space! Close to Argyle Red Line, shops, Restaurants, and Nightlife!...HEAT INCLUDED AND PETS WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 W CARMEN AVE have any available units?
1435 W CARMEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 W CARMEN AVE have?
Some of 1435 W CARMEN AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 W CARMEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1435 W CARMEN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 W CARMEN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 W CARMEN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1435 W CARMEN AVE offer parking?
No, 1435 W CARMEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1435 W CARMEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 W CARMEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 W CARMEN AVE have a pool?
No, 1435 W CARMEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1435 W CARMEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1435 W CARMEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 W CARMEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 W CARMEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1435 W CARMEN AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
1108 E 82nd
1108 E 82nd St
Chicago, IL 60619
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place
Chicago, IL 60614
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity